‘From Person to Presence’: A talk with Elliott Dacher

On Saturday, March 17, from 5 to 6 pm, the West Tisbury library will host a talk with meditation instructor Dr. Elliott Dacher. According to a press release, in this evening program, Dr. Dacher will discuss a practice that offers a glimpse and greater understanding of the state of pure awareness and presence that is the essence of an evolved meditation practice.

It has been over four decades since meditation entered the Western world. It was introduced by first addressing the tender spots in Western suffering — a relentless overactive mind, personal stress, and emotional afflictions. Although these early practices can lead to a healthier human life, these initial efforts were only a teaser. We are now seeing, from many directions, the movement toward a more subtle and evolved approach to meditation, which takes us toward the cherished aim of all meditative disciplines — human flourishing. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.

Dr. Elliott Dacher is a physician and meditation teacher. Over the past nine years, over 500 Vineyard residents have attended his meditation training program at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital based on his book, “Aware, Awake, Alive.” He is a past fellow at the Institute of Noetic Sciences, and a past board member of the Journal of Complementary Medicine.