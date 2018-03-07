Real Estate Transactions: Feb. 26 – March 2, 2018

Aquinnah

March 2, Peter M. Nicholson, Representative of the estate of William Waterway, a.k.a. William Edwards Marks and William E. Marks, sold an undivided one-twentieth (1/20) interest in a lot on Oxcart Rd. to Barbara Norfleet for $135,000.

Chilmark

Feb. 28, David Howard Pierce, trustee of the David Howard Pierce Irrevocable Qualified Personal Residence, sold 7 Clambelly Rd. to Joshua and Corinna Liebowitz for $1,125,000.

Edgartown

Feb. 26, Edward and Claire Prada sold all right, title, and interest they owned in 456 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Rd. to Nathan B. Hope and John G. Briggs, trustees of Briggs MV Realty Trust, for $12,000.

March 2, Janet L. Heath sold Unit 25 Village Green Condo, 25 North Summer St., to Daniel R. Consoni for $248,287.

Oak Bluffs

Feb. 26, 12 Greenleaf LLC sold 12 Greenleaf Avenue to Kevin and Gail Myatt for $815,000.

Feb. 28, Linda Shaw sold 22 Bayview Ave. to Douglas F. Smith for $575,000.

Feb. 28, Elaine S. Jones sold 33 School House Village to Clarence E. Dozier Jr. and Leslie Britton Dozier for $550,000.

March 1, Carlos M. and Joanne B. Colley sold 14 Iron Hill Rd. to Karen J. Mulcahy for $728,500.

Tisbury

Feb. 26, James L. Hale sold 191 Spring Hill Rd. to Warley Miranda for $650,000.

West Tisbury

Feb. 26, Wilmington Trust NA, successor trustee to CitiBank, N.A., trustee for registered holders of Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities 2007-SD2, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-SD2, sold 56 Pine Lane to Charles Wiley and Christine P. Wiley for $630,000.