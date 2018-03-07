Tisbury, Edgartown score volleyball wins

1 of 5

The Tisbury Tigers and Edgartown Eagles came out on top Tuesday afternoon as the middle school co-ed volleyball season resumed after the winter break.

Tisbury roared past the visiting Oak Bluffs Blazers in their season opener, 25-8, 25-15, 25-13, at the Tisbury School. The Tigers got stellar serving in each set from four different players, and kept the Blazers at bay with solid team play in the backcourt and at the net.

Nick Cranston closed out the first set by winning 10 consecutive points on serve, Jonathan Norton and Jacob Riley combined for nine points in the second, and Braedyn Clark reeled off a seven-point run to start the third set.

Meanwhile in Edgartown, the defending champion Eagles, who outlasted Tisbury in a five-set thriller to win the 2017 final, improved to 2-0 by clipping the West Tisbury Hawks in straight sets, 25-11, 25-10, 25-12. Edgartown’s Gabe Brito and Hiaggo Goncalves had big games in the front row, while Bethany Cardoza and Kaio Pereira paced the Eagles with solid serving.

The action continues on March 8 as Edgartown travels to Tisbury for a rematch of last year’s final and Oak Bluffs hosts West Tisbury. Next Tuesday, the Blazers and Eagles play in Edgartown, while the Charter School Chargers meet the Hawks at the West Tisbury School.