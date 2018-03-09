Terminal building is on the level

One week after it began in earnest, demolition of the Steamship Authority Terminal in Woods Hole is nearly complete.

Already the waterfront area has taken on a new look — albeit with a lot of scrap metal and debris to be hauled away — and a different feel as the wind whips off the water with nothing to block it.

In an email to the community, Steve Sayers provided an update from Bill Cloutier, the project manager.

“Yesterday we had our weekly project meeting with the waterside construction contractors. During the past week the demolition contractor, J.R. Vinagro, worked on the demolition of the building,” the email states. “We expect the building to be completely demolished by the end the day (Friday). The communications contractor also completed the communications loop tying in the freight shed with the temporary terminal.”

Next week, the contractor is expected to bring in extra equipment to haul away the debris to its recycle center in Johnston, Rhode Island, he wrote. The demolition and removal of debris should be done by next Friday, according to the update.

“The marine contractor, Jay Cashman, Inc., will also bring in equipment to start dismantling the passenger loading ramps and platform that are on the outer south side of the wharf,” according to Cloutier’s update. “Cashman will be moving them to an area between Slips 1 and 2, where they will be used on a temporary basis. However, when I use the word ‘temporary,’ everything is relative, as those passenger loading ramps and platform will need to be used until the completion of the North Pier which will be located between the new Slip 2 and the new Slip 3, and that pier is not scheduled to be finished until May 2021.”