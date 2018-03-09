Witch of Endor pulled from water

1 of 9

A crew worked for several hours Friday to remove the Witch of Endor from the Steamship Authority docks where it wound up after last weekend’s powerful nor’easter.

A crane was moved into place at 8:30 am Friday and divers began securing straps around the vessel.

Water that had accumulated inside the sailboat had to be pumped out to lessen its weight. After about two hours, crews started to hoist it out of the water with the crane and by 12:15 pm it was up off the rocks.

The spectacle caused dozens of travelers and commuters to pull out cameras and cell phones to capture the moment on film.