Fire damages Oak Bluffs house

Four people escaped an early-morning fire at 24 Shawmut Ave. in Oak Bluffs, Fire Chief John Rose told The Times.

Oak Bluffs fire responded to the fire at 5:49 am Saturday, Rose said. The fire started in the downstairs apartment, likely from a space heater, he said. The single occupant of the apartment alerted a family of three upstairs to the blaze, Rose said.

“We’re doing an investigation, but preliminary investigation indicates a space heater in downstairs room that’s looking to be the cause,” he said

There were no injuries.

“There were no working detectors that we could find,” the chief said. “The occupant of the downstairs apartment ran upstairs and woke them up.”

That downstairs apartment is a total loss, as is a nearby garage and two vehicles inside it, the chief said. “We stopped it before it got upstairs,” he said.

The upstairs apartment was not damaged, but can’t be occupied because the plumbing and electrical for the whole house was damaged by the fire.