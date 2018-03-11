Say it ain’t snow

A winter storm watch is in effect for Martha’s Vineyard from Monday evening through Tuesday evening, according to an alert from the National Weather Service.

Heavy snow with accumulations of around 6 to 12 inches, with localized amounts up to 18 inches are possible.

The storm is tracking east of Nantucket, which puts southeastern Massachusetts in its path. This would be the third nor’easter to hit the region in less than two weeks, including one earlier this month where wind speeds reached hurricane force causing wide-spread damage on the Island.

A high wind watch is also in effect for the Cape and the Islands. Winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected. The timing is Tuesday morning for the strongest winds, which could cause damage to trees, power outages and property damage.

Because of the heavy, wet snow, power outages are likely, according to the alert.