Services Monday for Lillian F. Fusco

Lillian F. Fusco, 74, wife of Raphael J. (Ray) Fusco, died on Thursday morning, March 8, 2018, at her home in Edgartown.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 12, at 11 am in St. Augustine’s Church, Franklin Street, Vineyard Haven. Visitation will be held in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs, prior to the funeral, beginning at 10 am. Burial will be in the New Westside Cemetery on Robinson Road in Edgartown.

A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.