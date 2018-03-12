Deputy harbormaster crushed beneath boat

Edgartown deputy harbormaster Michael Hathaway sustained serious injuries when a boat fell on him Monday morning in as yet unexplained circumstances. Hathaway was airlifted from the Island to Massachusetts General Hospital with a broken leg and possibly a broken back, according to harbormaster Charlie Blair.

Hathaway was near the building that houses Edgartown’s dredge and shellfish departments on Meeting House Way when the accident occurred. He appears to have been working on or examining a boat.

Fisherman Donnie Benefit, operator of the town’s dredge, was on scene and said the EMS response was overwhelming. Benefit said the accident may have been the result of fiberglass failure.

Fire Chief Alex Schaeffer said when his department arrived, Hathaway was out from underneath the boat. Hathaway was transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital in an Edgartown ambulance, Schaeffer said. The chief declined to comment on the cause, referring questions to the Edgartown Police Department, who are working on an incident report.

Mid-afternoon Monday, Acting Police Chief Chris Dolby said he was unable to comment on the accident until he receives a report from his officers.

Longtime harbor office staffer Shelly O’Neil had nothing but praise for Hathaway. “He’s a great guy,” she said. “He helps everybody out — always has a smile on his face.”

Blair said Hathaway assisted with the eventual extraction of the sloop Mass Transit 105 last week, and does all the department’s boat and mooring maintenance, as well as managing the pump-out service. “[He’s] been with me for 22 years,” Blair said.

“We have the best EMS in the world, I think,” he added. “Don’t think anybody could beat that response.”