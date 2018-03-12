Parking lot belongs to town

To the Editor:

I would like to bring your attention to a misstatement in the March 8, 2018, MV Times. On page A8 it was reported incorrectly and stated under the caption, “March Nor’easter” then under the first picture, “Workers clean up a tree that fell in the Vineyard Haven Stop & Shop parking lot.”

It is not the S&S lot. It belongs to the town of Tisbury. Because of its proximity to the S&S it gets confused as being theirs.

The municipal parking lot was developed from a gift of land given to the town then developed into a parking lot, that is to us. At no time has the Stop & Shop, nor the previous store, the A&P, ever owned that property. That V.H. municipal parking lot is only a convenience for them and their shoppers. If the numbers are correct, the high volume of parking for the S&S takes away spaces from other vendors on Main Street, Water Street, Beach Street Ext., Lagoon Pond Road, State Road, and the Post Office.

To add, the S&S has breached the contract with the town by allowing its tractor trailer truck to sit in the municipal lot for more than the appointed time. Ticket, ticket?

Dana Hodsdon

Vineyard Haven