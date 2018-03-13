Edgartown selectmen set agenda for police chief interviews

Next Monday, March 19, will be a busy day in the selection process for the next Edgartown Police Chief. Selectman Art Smadbeck announced the agenda at the board of selectmen’s meeting on Monday. He said the final three candidates will meet with members of the department from 10 am to noon. At 1 pm, candidates with interview with selectmen in open session at the town hall meeting room. At 4 pm, selectmen will convene their regular meeting.

The board unanimously approved the agenda 3-0.

In other business, selectmen were receptive to a pitch by Backyard Taco proprietor Zared Schai to extend food service at the popular eatery until 2 am during the summer. Food would be served from the juice bar but no alcohol would be served during the extended hours.

Schai said he’d spoken with officials from the police, fire and health department and was encouraged by the response so far.

“They’ve done a good job, my concern is they might be victims to their own success,” acting police chief Chris Dolby said, citing the number of noise complaints that come from that area of town in the wee hours. “I’m not here to say ‘no.’ It can be conditioned, if we have issues, you’ll come back to the selectmen.”

Smadbeck said the extended hours could be approved on a trial basis, but before the board could formally act, Schai needed approval from the Zoning Board of Appeals.