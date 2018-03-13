No backup plan if school vote fails

Tisbury selectmen are withdrawing an article that would have essentially been a fallback plan if voters doesn’t support construction of a $47 million new school either at town meeting or at the polls.

At a meeting Monday, the board voted 2-0 to withdraw the article after hearing there was pushback from the town’s school and building committees. Selectman Melinda Loberg participated in Monday’s meeting by telephone, but did not vote.

But she did speak up, as a member of the building committee, in saying that it should be left up to the schools. “If they feel it’s in their purview what to do after a failed vote, I’m ok with doing that,” she said.

Selectman Tristan Israel said the thought was that the town wouldn’t have to wait a year to seek a solution. “If the article doesn’t advance process any quicker, I’m ok with removing it,” he said.

The town stands to receive 41.25 percent reimbursement from the Massachusetts School Building Authority if it approves the project at town meeting and at the polls in April.

Meanwhile, selectmen also finalized warrants for both the special town meeting and annual town meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 10. The town is bracing for a larger than typical turnout based on the school project, which calls for a Proposition 2½ debt exclusion, being on the warrant.

Now that the warrants are closed, the town can’t accept any more articles to be considered by voters. “We can always make adjustments to the ones that are there,” Chairman Larry Gomez said.

Selectmen were scheduled to go over the warrant at a meeting Tuesday night, but have rescheduled that meeting for 5:30 pm Thursday due to weather.