To the Editor:

I plan to join the March for Our Lives in Washington on March 24.

After reading “A People’s History of the United States,” I realize protest is a key element in raising awareness of a problem and exerting necessary change in our society. From the civil rights movement to Vietnam, from the Iraq War to gun control, marching in the street draws attention to the issue.

I plan to join the March for Our Lives on March 24.

Will you join me?

Tom Dresser

Oak Bluffs