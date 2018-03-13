Tim Roberts spurs MIT hoops to Elite 8 in D3 NCAA tourney

Tim Roberts, former Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) standout, helped power the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Engineers to the Elite 8 round of the Division 3 NCAA basketball tourney this month.

MIT won the New England Women’s and Men’s Conference (NEWMAC) title for the second consecutive year in 2018 to earn their way into the Dance, winning twice before dropping a 68-66 nailbiter to Ramapo [N.Y.] College in semifinal play.

MIT (25-6) finished the season ranked 19th nationally by D3 coaches.

Roberts (MVRHS 2015) was a key contributor for the Engineers in the NCAA tourney, posting four double-doubles in the single-elimination tournament, including 12 points and a game-leading 12 rebounds against Ramapo on March 9.

The 6-foot, 5-inch forward averaged nearly eight points a game for the Engineers, and finished sixth in the NEWMAC conference with nearly seven rebounds per game.

The Oak Bluffs native, majoring in environmental engineering, was named to the Academic All-District Team for the 2017-18 season by College Sports Information after earning multiple league and state honors for his play at MVRHS.

Tim Roberts’ brother, Jack Roberts (MVRHS 2013), has won national and regional honors for his baseball play for Williams College. Roberts, a senior at Williams, has also been a starter for the Island-based MV Sharks in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League for the past several summer seasons.