U-10 Squirts in hunt for state title

The Under-10 White Squirts youth hockey team travels to West Springfield this weekend to compete for the state title in their division.

The U-10s, coached by Jim Geary and Geoghan Coogan, earned the right to compete for the title by winning the District 5 championship and by defeating an undefeated team en route to the preliminary round of the state championship.

They will compete on March 16 through 18 against teams from Arlington, Duxbury, and Needham in the preliminary round of the coed league, and games will be streamed live on Facebook.

The U-10 roster includes Ava Mikos, Jane Coogan, Reese Malowski, Audrey Heidt, Izzy Blake, Abbey Geary, Esme Colon, Mia Beaudette, Bailen Darack, Emily Coogan, Madison Leonard, and Eleanor Mone.