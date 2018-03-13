Martha’s Vineyard wakes up to a blizzard

1 of 12

The wind is whipping with a gust recorded at 66 mph in Aquinnah, and a wet, mushy snow is accumulating on the ground. Martha’s Vineyard is in the midst of a blizzard that’s expected to lash the Island throughout the day.

As of 9:30 am, 200 customers are without power in West Tisbury, Oak Bluffs, and Edgartown, according to online outage maps. By 11 am, those power outages were much more prevalent, with 100 percent of Chilmark and Aquinnah without power, and 50 percent of the customers in West Tisbury in the dark.

There is a report of a tree on a house on Greenwood Avenue in Vineyard Haven.

Tisbury police are reporting two roads closed. State Road by Scottish Bakehouse is closed for a tree on power lines, the police reported on their Facebook page at 11 am. An hour earlier, police reported that Clough Lane was closed due to a tree down, blocking the road, and Main Street was closed just after Fairfield due to a tree that fell and took down a power line.

Oak Bluffs police reported a tree down on Alpine Avenue Tuesday morning.

Up-Island, Aquinnah police reported at 10:30 am that State Road by the Orange Peel Bakery is closed for a downed tree.

In Chilmark, a plow slipped off the street on State Road, and near Menemsha Crossroad, Ken Cotterill, owner of Lickity Split Logs, could be seen using his chainsaw to cut up fallen limbs.

Schools are canceled, and many businesses plan to remain closed for the day. Ferries are suspended through the end of the day and will run on a trip-by-trip basis after that.

A Times reporter driving in Chilmark said there is flooding on Middle Road, near Meetinghouse Road. Tree branches are dangling under the pressure from the heavy wet snow.

Beach Road in Vineyard Haven, as is typical in coastal storms, is flooded in spots.

Gov. Charlie Baker has urged people to work from home. “We urging the public to stay off the roads. If you need to go out, please use public transit whenever possible,” Baker said Monday at a press conference from the state’s Highway Operations Center, according to the State House News Service.

No regional shelter has been opened as of 11 am, but St. Andrew’s in Edgartown is opening at 7 pm.

Check back for more updates as they become available.