Aquinnah: MVFF

Tonight starts off the 16th annual Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival. The documentary “Heroin Cape Cod: USA” will be shown at the Performing Arts Center at 7:30 pm. This is a free screening, with a panel discussion afterward about the opiate epidemic in New England. If you have not seen this film yet, I strongly urge you to come tonight. It is heartbreaking, eye-opening, and necessary.

There are of course many other films that will be shown this weekend, including some by Vineyard filmmakers. Julia MacNelly’s documentary will screen during “Works in Progress” on Saturday and Liz, Witham and Ken Wentworth will have one of their films in “Vineyard Shorts” on Sunday. Other films to look out for include “Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise,” “Sonita,” “The Wolfpack,” and “Presenting Princess Shaw.” There will also be free screenings and workshops for kids all weekend long at Pathways Gathering Space in the Chilmark Tavern. Tickets are available online at tmvff.org, and at the box office during the festival.

Easter is next Sunday, March 27. This Saturday and Sunday you and/or your children can go to the Duck Inn to paint eggs from 2 to 5pm. The theme this year is “Love.” The Spring Hunt is at 1 pm on March 27. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun. Bring a sweet or savory dish to share for the egg hunt.

Upcoming events at the library include the Afterschool Club and a St. Patrick’s Day craft. This Saturday, March 19, from 11 am to 3 pm there is a Cotton Ball Sheep Craft and the return of the ever-popular Pokémon Party from noon to 2pm. On Tuesday, March 22, at 5 pm there will be a movie for adults: “Brooklyn.” Popcorn will be served. The screening will be at the Old Town Hall. The next book group will be Thursday, March 24, at 5:30 pm, and the book is “The Orchardist” by Amanda Coplin. There will also be a Spring Egg Hunt with craft and refreshments on Saturday, March 26, at 10:30 am sharp.

The Palm Sunday, Holy Week, and Easter Sunday schedule for the Community Baptist Church of Gay Head is as follows: Palm Sunday worship service is on March 20 at 9 am. Good Friday service is on March 25 at 7 pm. Easter Sunday service will be on March 27 at 7 am. Please contact the church office at 508-693-1539 if you would like more information on Holy Week and Easter services.

Solon Oliver, an eighth grader at the West Tisbury School, is this year’s Chilmark service ambassador for Project 351. Project 351 is a youth service organization that brings one eighth grader from every city and town in Massachusetts to “unite, act, and lead” through service throughout the year. Solon is leading a clothing drive for his Spring Service to benefit Cradles to Crayons. Cradles to Crayons is a nonprofit organization that provides low-income and homeless children with everyday essentials. There will be clearly marked collection bins in the front lobby of the West Tisbury School where you can drop off gently used and like-new clothing and shoes for children during the week of March 28. Clothing sizes should range from infant to adult medium (styles appropriate for middle schoolers) and shoes (sizes infant to adult size 10). The bins will be up from March 28 to April 4.

Barbara Francis was feted to a surprise 90th birthday party at the Barn, Bowl and Bistro in Oak Bluffs on Feb. 27, with about 25 relatives in attendance. Relatives from Cambridge and Cincinnati, Ohio, came for this momentous occasion. Her grandson Todd Araujo FaceTimed her from Juneau, Alaska, wishing her a happy birthday. Her granddaughter from Bothell, Wash., Jackie Hansen, called, wishing her the same. Currently she is the tribe’s eldest person residing in Aquinnah.

Jim Wallen has been back for a couple of weeks now from his travels around Australia, Tasmania, Thailand, and Vietnam. He said the beaches in Southern Australia were long and beautiful and nearly empty. Happy birthday to Amera Ignacio, who celebrates on March 19, and Christina Vasquez, who celebrates on March 23.