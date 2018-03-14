With this month’s weather, it may not seem like spring is just weeks away. The M.V. Cancer Support Group kept this in mind, and is hosting a Daffodil Time fundraising event on March 16 and 17. On Friday, head to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital till 3:30 to pick up a bunch of daffodils for $10. On Saturday till 4:30, you can find daffodils at Edgartown Stop & Shop, Cronig’s, and Reliable. Proceeds will benefit patients and their families with medical expenses, transportation, lodging, and food. Brighten up your home while donating to an important Island organization. For more information, visit mvcancersupport.org.