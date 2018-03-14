Davin Tackabury wins national Gold Medal

MVRHS sophomore Davin Tackabury of West Tisbury won a national Gold Medal in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for his photograph “Coexist,” as well as a Silver Medal for his photograph “Foreigner.” According to a press release, freshman Emily Weyl also won a Silver Medal for her photograph “Tears in Her Eyes.” Davin’s work will be exhibited in New York City, and he’s been invited to the the National Ceremony at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, June 7. Forty-seven pieces, by 29 MVRHS students, won awards at the state level in January. Six students won the top state-level award (the Gold Key), and advanced to New York. Davin and Emily also won the national competition. The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards are the biggest (and oldest) student art competition in the country.