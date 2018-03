The Martha’s Vineyard Charter School presents a full-length play this weekend. “Neverending Story” is the tale of a lonely boy who discovers a book of adventures that come to life as he reads. Catch one of the three offered performances on Friday, March 17, at 2 pm and 6 pm, or Saturday, March 18, at 2 pm. The play is directed by Heather Capece, and tickets are $10. For more information, visit mvpcs.org, or call 508-208-5945.