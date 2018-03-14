Lunch of the Irish

Music, food, and good company meet at the crossroads of a good time, and this St. Patrick’s Day, the Newes from America Pub is the place for all of the above. Join friends and neighbors at this historic Edgartown restaurant on Saturday, March 17, from 12 to 1:30 pm. Choose from any of their delicious menu items while listening to the sounds of traditional Irish music. There will be fiddles, low whistles, guitar, and bodhran with musicians Mary Wolverton, Myles Thurlow, Taurus Biskis, and more. For more information, call 508-560-2562.