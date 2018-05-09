Sponsored: Meet India Rose of Hustle & Thrive

Hustle & Thrive Co. is a business consulting and public relations company. India helps businesses launch, and then helps them grow by providing full business and branding audits and providing solutions. She works with businesses to establish differentiation in the local marketplace, brand exposure, and expansion beyond the Vineyard. Entrepreneurs with new business ideas work with India to strategically plan for successful launches.

This summer, India will be adding Hustle Sports Marketing to her service offerings, working with sports teams and camps around the country to market their programs, and helping student athletes develop their personal brands for additional exposure. For more information, visit wehustleandthrive.com.