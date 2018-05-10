Gymnasts win top honors

Threes Island gymnasts competed at the Xcel Gold Massachusetts State Championships in Wilmington on Saturday, May 5.

In division A, Molly Crawford, won gold and was the all-around state champion with 37.475. Molly won gold on vault 9.6 and beam 9.4, and won bronze on floor 9.425. Molly qualified for the New England Regional Championships where she will compete as a Massachusetts State All Star on May 19 in Shrewsbury.

In age division B, Arianna Edelman was the sixth place all around state champion, with a 36.7. She also won silver for both beam and floor (9.3 and 9.45 respectively). She took 7th on bars 9.175 and 6th all around 36.7

In age division C, Sara Goodale was the eighth place all around state champion, with a 36.0. Sara won bronze on beam 9.45 and 6th vault 9.0.

Coach Beth Goodell cited her gold team achievement as the best any Island gymnast has done to date.

Next up, Xcel bronze gymnasts will compete at states on Sunday, May 13.