MVRHS sports highlights

1 of 10

Girls lax wins third straight

Bouncing back from a tough loss at home to Bishop Feehan on May 1, MVRHS girls lacrosse has notched three straight wins, improving to 8-2 on the season.

“We’re getting contributions from everybody,” Vineyard co-coach Bob Hayman said after the win. “We have good balance, and we’re trying to make a run for the playoffs.” The Vineyarders need one more win to clinch a berth in the state tournament.

Tuesday, at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs, the girls jumped out to a 14-1 halftime lead and defeated Eastern Athletic Conference rival Coyle and Cassidy, 17-1. Ten players scored for the Vineyarders. Lily Pigott notched three goals and three assists. Addy Hayman scored three more, set up two others, and controlled 10 draws. Skyla Harthcock, Sally Caron, and Abby Marchand each tallied twice, with Harthcock adding a pair of assists and Caron another. Alexis Condon scored a goal to go with three assists, while Audrey McCarron, Megan Zeilinger, Sophie Combra, and Allyse Guyther had a goal and an assist apiece. Kat O’Brien and Louise McDonald chipped in with one assist.

The Vineyarders turned in another dominating effort in a 16-3 non-league win over visiting Fairhaven on Monday. Addy Hayman (five goals, one assist), Megan Zeilinger (three goals, three assists), and Sophie Combra (two goals, four assists) all earned six points on the day. Louise McDonald had a pair of goals and assists, Skyla Harthcock scored a goal plus two assists, Allyse Guyther, Lily Pigott, and Sally Caron each scored once, and Abby Marchand picked up two assists.

The three-game winning streak started on the road last Friday with a hard-fought 14-12 victory over the Barnstable Red Raiders. Addy Hayman led the way with nine goals and an assist. Louise McDonald scored on both of her shots and added two assists. Audrey McCarron had a goal and two assists; Lily Pigott, one of each; Sophie Combra, one goal, and Alexis Condon, two assists.

The Vineyarders host Falmouth on May 10 at 4:15 pm, travel to Nauset on Monday, and close out league play at home against Bishop Stang, Tuesday at 3 pm.

Vineyarders shine at Twilight, frosh and soph track meets

The MVRHS track and field teams had a busy Saturday, splitting time between the Freshman/Sophomore Meet in Norwell and the Greater New Bedford Sunset Invitational (alias Twilight Meet) in New Bedford.

In Norwell, freshman Amber Cuthbert and sophomore Catherine Cherry both qualified for the state meet and set outdoor personal records. Cuthbert placed fourth in the mile (5:29.45), with teammate Yayla DeChiara finishing 10th (5:42.70, outdoor PR), while Cherry finished eighth in the two-mile (12:27.35). Paige Pogue tied for 10th in the shot put, setting an outdoor PR with a throw of 29 feet, 6 inches.

For the boys, Dash Christy topped his best efforts in the long and triple jump events by a foot, placing eighth in the triple (37 feet, 5 inches) and 11th in the long jump (18 feet, 11.25 inches). JoJo Bonneau ran sixth in the 400-meter hurdles (1:03.91, outdoor PR) and Owen Atkins shaved 17 seconds off his previous best time to finish 20th in the mile (5:03.04).

At the Twilight Meet, Mackenzie Condon won the 400-meter hurdles (1:05.05) and added a fourth-place finish in the long jump (16 feet, 4.25 inches). Rose Engler was tenth in the mile with a season-best time of 5:51.57. Peter Burke (4:49.77) and Owen Porterfield (4:50.17) both had their best times of the season in the mile, finishing 12th and 13th, respectively.

In the Twilight field events, Nate Packer put the shot 40 feet, 4.75 inches, to place ninth.

The Vineyarders will compete in the prestigious Coaches Invitational meets on Saturday. The girls travel to Sharon, while the boys go to Durfee High School in Fall River.

Vineyarders sink Clippers on diamond

Sam Bresnick struck out 12 batters for the second time this season and pitched a complete-game one-hitter as the Vineyarders (2-7) beat the Falmouth Clippers, 2-1, in non-league action on Monday at Vineyard Baseball Park in Oak Bluffs.

Hunter Fox Jakusic walked twice and scored both Vineyard runs, with the game winner coming on a Keaton Aliberti sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

Theo Gallagher hit a single earlier in the sixth to break up a no-hit bid by Falmouth frosh Sam Griesbauer.

The Vineyarders play at Bishop Feehan on Friday in Attleboro and return home for a twice-rescheduled twin bill with the Nantucket Whalers, Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 pm.