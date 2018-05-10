SSA’s Oak Bluffs terminal opens Friday

The Steamship Authority is opening its ticket office in Oak Bluffs on Friday, May 11, which coincides with some ferry trips arriving and departing from Oak Bluffs.

The ticket office will be open daily through June 18 from 7:15 am to 6:45 pm. After that the office will be open from 6:30 am to 9 pm through Sept. 7. Once the busy summer season is over, the Oak Bluffs terminal will be open for tickets from 7:15 am to 6:45 pm.

The ferry schedule is available at steamshipauthority.com/schedules.

With the return of the Oak Bluffs service, the freight ferry MV Governor was also expected to make its triumphant return, but has been temporarily delayed, general manager Robert Davis wrote in an email.

“The MV Governor is scheduled to return tomorrow but we will be operating the MV Woods Hole in its place,” he wrote. “The [U.S. Coast Guard] is completing a review of the switchboard and generators installed on the MV Governor over the winter prior to testing them and is reviewing the weight calculations needed for the stability letter.

“Also since we wanted to give the crews time to conduct sea trials prior to placing the vessel into line service to ensure that everything is operating as expected we are delaying her arrival until Tuesday,” Davis added.

The MV Woods Hole had been scheduled to depart for a “spruce up” Friday, Davis told The Times Wednesday, in order to “get it looking nice for the summertime.”

Once it leaves, now likely on Tuesday, the MV Katama will substitute for it. The MV Gay Head just came back to Hyannis from Senesco Marine after brief keel cooler work and will return to Nantucket service. The MV Nantucket is still slated to depart the Steamship Authority’s Fairhaven facility on May 23 for a return to Nantucket service.