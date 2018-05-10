Steamship Authority moves meeting to Martha’s Vineyard

The Steamship Authority will hold its scheduled meeting on Tuesday, May 15, at 4 pm in the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s Performing Arts Center (PAC).

The meeting was originally scheduled to be held on Nantucket, but has been moved to the Vineyard amid requests by Mark Hanover, the Island’s representative to the SSA board. “They need to come here and hear what’s going on,” he said in a phone conversation with The Times.

Hanover had called for an emergency meeting, but saw little support from other board members. He was initially rejected when he asked that the meeting be moved from Nantucket to Martha’s Vineyard.

The SSA will discuss the numerous problems that have plagued the SSA over the past few months.

Steamship Authority ferries failed to make 549 crossings between Vineyard Haven and Woods Hole since the start of the year, an eye-popping increase over the total of 26 in 2017.

Hanover asked that nothing else be on the meeting’s agenda.