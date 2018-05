A new $90,000 handicap ramp is taking shape outside the Dukes County courthouse. The ramp is part of $210,000 worth of capital improvements slated for the building. The ramp was approved last October, and 81 percent of its costs will be covered by the Massachusetts trial court system, according to county manager Martina Thornton. The project is expected to take two weeks to complete. The courthouse remains open, Superior Court Clerk Joseph Sollitto said.

“Very rarely do we ever close,” he said.