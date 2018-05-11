REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: April 23 – 27, 2018

Edgartown

April 23, John D. and Lisa R. Phillips sold 5 Oakdale Lane to 5 Oakdale LLC for $775,000.

April 23, Katamen Development LLC sold Lot 28 on Mill Hill Rd. to Romy Properties LLC for $675,188.

April 24, Andy and Amy Heyward, trustees of the Andy & Amy Heyward Living Trust, sold 36 Down Harbor Rd. to Andrew Wallach and Dina Opici Wallach for $9,795,000.

April 25, Curtis H. McGrath and Jon Mitchell McGrath, trustee of the John F. McGrath Revocable Trust and the Carlene H. McGrath Revocable Trust, sold 25 Meshacket Rd. to Eugene Erez for $1,400,000.

April 25, Anne P. Harte, trustee of the Anne P. Harte Trust, sold 30 Pierce Lane to BRJ Holdings LLC for $2,750,000.

April 26, Lorraine Alice Felt sold 15 Fourteenth St. North to Craig Willett for $190,000.

April 27, Gregory A. Jones and Anne Clark sold 39 West Tisbury Rd. to 39 West Tisbury Road LLC for $680,000.

Oak Bluffs

April 25, Anne R. Elliott sold 12 Shirley Ave. to Second Line Properties LLC for $577,500.

April 27, Herbert Jacobs sold 11 Farm Path Rd. to Donald A. and Norma E. Blidgen for $634,995.

April 27, Richard Cowen sold 113 Pennsylvania Ave. to Cynthia Gomes for $525,000.

April 27, James S. and Danielle D. Scesa sold 12 Syracuse Ave. to Joseph A. Ranucci, Jr. and Diane M. Ranucci for $562,900.

Tisbury

April 27, Charles Frankenhoff 3rd sold 101 Memphremagog Ave. to Amanda S. Dean for $1,185,000.

April 27, Benjamin A. Spencer sold 194 John Hoft Rd. to Donna DiFillippo and Michael Ruttner for $1,065,000.

West Tisbury

April 24, David Sayre and Janet Ferguson sold 401 Lamberts Cove Rd. to Meredith A. Stoddard for $1,000,000.

April 26, Edward D. Raposa, trustee of the Edward D. Raposa Living Trust, sold 33 Kaitlyn Farm Way to Luiz Paulo DeMiranda and Lucinda Maria Perregil for $575,000.