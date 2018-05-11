REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: April 30 – May 4, 2018

Chilmark

May 2, Judith G. Churchill sold a Quansoo Beach lot to Jeffrey S. and Lois B. Meyer for $290,000.

Edgartown

April 30, Robert L. Goulart and Roberta L. Goulart sold 17 Mullen Way to Michael S. and Nellie C. Zedalis for $800,000.

May 2, David B. Srere sold 24 Jennie Lane to Thomas J. Rapone and Molly K. Valle for $470,000.

Gosnold

April 30, Peter Dean Alles sold 1304 Cemetery Rd. to John A. and Carol A. Mellen for $450,000.

Oak Bluffs

April 30, Matthew McAllister in his capacity as Trustee of the Constance McAllister Trust, and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Constance McAllister, sold 34 Samoset Ave. to Keith and Fatimah Moody for $900,000.

May 1, Thomas Murro, trustee of the Iantha Realty Trust, sold 25 Nahomon St. to Peter J. Dobyns for $960,000.

Tisbury

April 30, US Bank NA, holder of a mortgage from Russell and Carla Coburn, sold 29 Andrews Rd. to US Bank NA for $351,630.78 by foreclosure deed.

May 2, Heather Chapman Angelastro, f.k.a. Heather H. Chapman, sold 60 Beach Rd. (Vineyard Harbor Motel) Unit 228 to Jeanne M. Bettencourt, Jason A. Lussier, and Jarrod R. Lussier for $80,000.

May 4, Willis J. Hulings and Xima Lee Hulings sold 52 Little Way to Peter J. and Alexandra W. Conway for $2,238,000.

May 4, S. Fain Hackney, trustee of Cook Road Realty Trust, sold 100 Cook Rd. to SJEBC LLC for $395,000.

May 4, Louis Jos. Giordano sold 117 Winyah Circle to Kelly A. Robinson and Jacqueline Robinson for $678,700.

West Tisbury

May 1, Katherine B. Walsh and Bruce J. Fernie sold 690 Old County Rd. to Gregory B. Carroll and Eve C. Domont, trustees of the GEC Realty Trust, for $465,500.