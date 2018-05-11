SSA Oak Bluffs terminal opens, SeaStreak arrives Friday

1 of 6

The Steamship Authority’s Oak Bluffs terminal opened Friday amid ongoing construction to repair storm damage caused in March. Marine contractor Robert B. Our’s equipment and personnel dotted the periphery of the docks as passengers and vehicles loaded and unloaded Friday morning. AGM Marine Contractors brought in the barge supporting the SeaStreak dock and gangway Thursday, SeaStreak general manager John Silva said. A crew aboard the AGM crane barge Triton finished securing the dock and gangway barge by noon Friday. The Triton was then taken away by the ocean tug Kodiak and the push tug Grizzly. Silva said the MV Whaling City Express will begin service in Oak Bluffs May 18.

On Memorial Day the new MV Commodore, a 150-foot, 600 passenger, high speed ferry, will begin runs to New York, he said. The MV Commodore is one of the fastest vessels of its type in the United States, he said, reaching 39 knots during recent sea trials. The MV Commodore will travel between Oak Bluffs and New York in five hours, he said.

Asked if more joint service is in store for the Steamship Authority and Sea Streak, Silva said, “We are definitely open to talking more about a potential high speed service.”