Boys tennis keeps their streak alive

The MVRHS boys tennis team kept their unbeaten streak alive, beating Bishop Feehan in Attleborough 3-2 on Friday. The Vineyarders are now 7-0 on the season.

Bishop Feehan’s Ben Simmons beat Max Potter 6-2, 6-2 In first singles. Playing second singles Vineyarder Chris Ferry beat Naman Madan, 6-0, 6-3, and Eric Reubens won over Feehan’s Dan Mills 6-0, 6-1 in the third singles match.

The Vineyard’s first doubles team of Spencer Pogue and Owen Favreau beat Taylor Spears and Sam Honor 6-1, 6-1. In second doubles Islanders Harold Lawry V and Garrett Zeilinger lost in a third set tie break to Evan O’Bryant and Arnav, 6-2, 7-5, 10-8.

Next, the Vineyarders take on Sharon High school at home on Tuesday.