MVRHS girls tennis wins a clash of titans

The Division 2 Vineyarders girls varsity tennis team defeated Division 1 defending state champion Sharon High School 3-2 in a marathon match on Friday afternoon in Oak Bluffs to run their unbeaten streak to 9-0 this season. Sharon went into the match undefeated, as well.

Sharon defeated the-then Division 3 Vineyarders last year by a 3-2 score to snap a 57-match winning streak for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) girls, who went on to win a third consecutive state title. The Eagles fell to 9-1 on the season on Friday in a long-awaited rematch of two tennis powerhouses.

The Vineyard sophomore doubles pairing of Chesca Potter and Molly Pogue beat Sharon, 6-4, 7-6, in a nail-biting second-set tiebreaker after the Vineyarder first doubles pairing of Kat Roberts and Lizzie Williamson won handily, 6-0, 6-1.

The second doubles clinched the match after sophomore Hannah Rabasca won her long third singles match, 7-5, 6-1. First singles player Kelly Klaren lost 6-3, 6-1 while junior Victoria Scott lost a two hour and 45 minute three-set second singles marathon to Sharon senior Lulu (Mariel) Yuan. Scott rallied in the first set, down 4-1 to take a 6-4 win and dropped the second 6-2.

Scott and Yuan were paired for a complete third set since doubles play had not been completed and the score was knotted at 2-2. By the time the weary singles players were done, the Vineyard victory was determined thanks to wins by Rabasca and the two doubles squads. Coaches and players on both teams said the matches were the longest played in memory.

“This was huge for us,” coach Nina Bramhall said after the match. “Fantastic. Our second doubles team and third singles player are all sophomores. To beat the defending Division 1 state champs is a great boost for us,” she said.

The Vineyarders get another chance at Sharon next Tuesday in an away match.