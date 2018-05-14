Anne Thorstensen

Anne E. (Vose) Thorstensen, local artist and longtime resident of Falmouth and Martha’s Vineyard, died peacefully on Sunday, April 29, 2018, after an eight-month battle with breast cancer, at the Royal of Cotuit Nursing Home in Mashpee.

Born April 6, 1950, at Tobey Hospital, Anne grew up in Falmouth and graduated from Lawrence High School with honors. She was a member of the National Honor Society. A gifted artist, Anne attended Massachusetts College of Art, MIT, and the Museum School of Boston. She studied pottery and ceramics with Harry Hall, an internationally recognized teacher and artist. Anne was gifted in several mediums, including photography and watercolors, and in later years her focus was on abstract acrylics.

Anne was a gentle, caring soul, with a sweet if somewhat eccentric disposition. She is remembered by her many friends and family for her gifted artistry, gentleness, and many small kindnesses.

Anne was preceded in death by her father, Louis A. Vose, a longtime local businessman, and her mother, Esther E. (Thorstensen) Vose, an art teacher at Lawrence High School. She is survived by her brothers, David A. Vose (Pam) of East Falmouth, and Thomas C. Vose of Manning, S.C., and her sister, Zoe Karyn (Vose) Morsette of Long Island City, N.Y. She also leaves a nephew, Colin D. Vose, a niece, Jillian B. Vose, and numerous cousins. She was also predeceased by her sister-in-law, Patricia Vose of Manning, S.C.

A memorial service will be held in September in Falmouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Falmouth Artist Guild Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 660, Falmouth MA 02541.