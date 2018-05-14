Ceremony formalizes West Tisbury police officer’s promotion

A promotion ceremony held Friday at the West Tisbury Police Station formally minted the department’s new sergeant, Matt Gebo. West Tisbury selectmen approved Gebo’s promotion on April 25.

Gebo is not new to police work. He was a Chilmark special police officer from 2005 to 2010, and a West Tisbury police officer since 2010. Since 2014 he has been West Tisbury’s detective.

Gebo is also involved in school sports. He has coached basketball, baseball, and softball at the West Tisbury School since 2009, according to Police Chief Matt Mincone, and has recently volunteered to coach baseball at the high school. Gebo holds a master’s degree of science in criminal justice from Bridgewater State University.

“Matt continues to be a strong presence in the community, and a positive example of what our department stands for,” Chief Mincone said through a release.