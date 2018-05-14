Frances Camille Young, D.D.S., M.P.H.

Dr. Young, a retired board-certified dentist and devoted wife and mother, died peacefully on Friday, April 13, 2018, at home in Washington, D.C. She resided in Washington, D.C., for most of her life. She was also a resident of Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard.

Dr. Young earned a bachelor of science degree in Latin and a doctor of dental surgery degree from Howard University. She also received a master of public health degree from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor.

Dr. Young was dedicated to expanding access to quality dental care for the residents of the District of Columbia most in need. She served as a dental officer with the District of Columbia Government for many years, and was appointed by Mayor Marion Barry to the Northeastern Regional Board of Dental Examiners (NERB). Dr. Young also served as chief of dental hygienist services at D.C. General Hospital. She returned to Howard University as an assistant professor in the Department of Community Dentistry.

Dr. Young was an active member of the National Dental Association (NDA), and among her many honors and awards, she was a recipient of the NDA President’s Award. Dr. Young enjoyed membership in various organizations such as the American College of Dentists, the National Dental Association, the American Dental Association, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Circle-Lets, the Links, and the Cottagers.

She is survived by her loving son, Virgil J. Young Jr. (Rosalind).

Funeral services will be held at Washington National Cathedral on Friday, June 1, at 10 am, followed by interment at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Dr. Frances Camille Young to Howard University, College of Dentistry, 600 W St., NW, Washington, DC 20059.