Golf tournament scheduled for Saturday

Martha’s Vineyard Little League is holding its annual golf tournament on Saturday, May 20, at Mink Meadows. Check-in is at 7:30 am, with a shotgun start at 8 am. The golf tourney is a scramble format net 18 holes.

Prizes will be awarded for the closest to the pin and the longest drive competitions. The top three teams will also receive prizes. Breakfast and lunch are provided.

Entry fee is $100 per player. You can sign up as an individual, or a team of four. For more information, call 508-693-0600.