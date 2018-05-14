SSA stats dismal compared to America’s largest ferry service

Washington State runs the largest ferry operation in the county with four times as many terminals, over three times as many routes, and more than twice as many ferries as the Steamship Authority.

At 273 feet, 8 inches, Washington State Ferries smallest ferry class, the Kwa-di Tabil class, is 17 feet, four inches longer than the SSA’s largest vessel, the MV Island Home. Two end-to-end MV Martha’s Vineyards (230 feet) would equal Washington State Ferries largest class of vessel, Jumbo Mark II, of which there are three.

The size of the vessels and volume of traffic dwarfs the SSA, but so far in 2018, the Martha’s Vineyard ferry service is well ahead of Washington State when it comes to cancellations due to breakdowns.

According to a recent report from Steamship Authority general manager Robert Davis, of 5,632 scheduled trips from January to May, SSA vessels suffered 551 (two of them where on the Nantucket-based MV Gay Head) mechanical cancellations (9.78%). For the first quarter of 2018 (January to March, the months available at this point), Washington State Ferries cancelled 116 times for mechanical problems out of 38,648 trips (0.30%), according to Washington State Ferries spokesman Justin Fujioka.

In 2017, out of 22,843 trips, the Steamship Authority suffered 372 mechanical cancellations (1.62%). Washington State Ferries sailed 162,736 times and suffered 572 mechanical cancellations (0.35%).

In 2016, the numbers were closer for each. Of 22,703 trips, SSA suffered 52 mechanical cancellations (.229%). Washington State Ferries sailed 163,224 times and had 365 mechanical cancellations (0.22%).

Steamship Authority brass will travel to the Martha’s Vineyard Tuesday to field questions about the recent string of failures aboard the MV Island Home, MV Martha’s Vineyard, MV Woods Hole, among other vessels, that have inconvenienced many Islanders and led to a social media uproar. The meeting will take place at 4 pm in the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Performing Arts Center.