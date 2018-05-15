Corpse found near Tashmoo Boatyard

Tisbury police discovered a corpse in woods near the Tashmoo Boatyard in Vineyard Haven early Monday morning, according to Lieutenant Eerik Miesner. Miesner could offer no further detail.

Tisbury Police immediately turned the matter over to the Massachusetts State Police. A State Police spokesman referred calls on the subject to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office. A call to that office was not immediately returned.

This is a breaking story, and will be updated as we receive and confirm more information.