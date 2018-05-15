Fence takes away from Tradewinds

To the Editor:

It’s been deemed that the fence being constructed at Tradewinds is “necessary.” It’s about as necessary as a ladder for the ospreys to get to their nest. I don’t litter, I recycle everything I can, I pick up after my dog, I’m worried that we have the head of the EPA on an oil and gas payroll, but this fence is a mistake.

To protect a type of beetle and a piece of a type of grass that’s not endangered? To take away the best dog park fields on the Island for a bug and a type of grass that’s probably in 50 other places on this rock in the ocean because this bug and grass are “of concern” is way over the top.

I’ve been going to Tradewinds since 2001, and it’s the best social gathering for people to befriend people through their dogs that I’ve ever seen, and through my business, I’ve seen way more than most. Good dog-to-dog socialization is critical for the well-mannered dog, and the fields afford the perfect opportunity for dogs to be most relaxed in new introductions. Without the wide-open spaces of the fields, the insecure dogs (and there are plenty of them) will have much more difficulty harmonizing with new four-leggeds on narrow trails. There will be more dog-to-dog issues — multiple dogs need space.

Where 10 or 15 of us would hang out and shoot the breeze while our 10 or 15 dogs were playing and learning how to get along — well, that’s going to be a thing of the past. Ten dogs trying to chase each other and play on one of the trails “ain’t happenin.” Multiple dogs trying to interact on one of the trails would likely be problematic.

Three hundred people signed a petition against this fence. We asked the Land Bank to take six months to study the pros and cons — no deal. What about fences around where the beetle and grasses of concern hang out? In this case the bug and grass should not take preference. What about us? The people. The people who love to congregate with our dogs on these beautiful fields. Does the Land Bank have the ability to acknowledge a mistake, rescind a bad decision, and correct it? The huge amount of money spent on the fencing materials doesn’t have to be wasted; with some thoughtful planning it can be used where fencing would make sense. For the sake of an awful lot of people engaged in beautiful two- and four-legged socializing and harmonizing, don’t place a beetle and grass above us!

Tom Shelby

Oak Bluffs