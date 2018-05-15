Gymnasts shine at states

Seven gymnasts competed on Sunday, May 13 at the Xcel bronze state championships in Wilmington.

In the Child A age division, Grace Voshell won fourth all around with 37.2. She also took fifth on vault with 9.3, seventh on bars, 9.3, and third on floor, 9.4.

Elizabeth Thompson finished ninth All Around with 36.45, and won sixth on vault, 9.25, and seventh on floor, 9.1.

Casey Webster finished 11th all around with 36.4, and won third on bars, 9.55, which was her highest score of the season.

Gabrielle Guimaraes finished 13th all around, and seventh on floor, 9.1. Abigail Henry was 14th all around, 35.5 with an 8.9 on floor.

Autumn Wiggin was 18th all around, 34.75 with 8.75 beam.

In the Junior age division, Nikita Kleeman finished 12th All Around with 37.0, joining the “37 club” with bronze gymnast Grace Voshell and Gold level gymnasts Molly Crawford and Arianna Edelman. Nikita placed fifth on bars, 9.45, and ninth on floor, 9.25.

The Gymnasts were coached by Beth Goodell.

Next up, the gymnasts head to the Xcel Gold Regionals on May 19 in Shrewsbury.