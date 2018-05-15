Julian Cyr fellowship deadline extended

Anyone interested in learning what it’s like to work on a political campaign is encouraged to apply to the Julian Cyr fellowship for Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard.

The application deadline for the few remaining spots has been extended to Friday, May 18. The summer fellowship is an opportunity to “gain hands-on campaign experience in grassroots organizing, data management, outreach, and voter contact in an exciting and competitive race,” according to an email from the program.

Fellows would serve on Julian Cyr’s re-election campaign for the Massachusetts State Senate. The position is unpaid, and can be done on a full-time or part-time basis.