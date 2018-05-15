New prom safety plan seeks funds

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School junior class president this week established a GoFundMe account to facilitate donations for a new prom night safety program. The idea is to provide vouchers for free taxis rides for 2018 junior class prom-goers.

Owen Engler explained the program earlier this week to the MVRHS school committee which received the plan warmly. The account supports the 2018 effort and will provide seed money for future junior classes to continue it.

By Tuesday afternoon, the account had raised $85 of its $500 goal.