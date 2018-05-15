Newly renovated Lake Street Landing opens

The refurbished Lake Street Landing opened Friday in Tisbury after close to $1 million worth of work that saw Offshore Engineering crews work through tough winter weather.

“I’m really happy that we got this project complete on time and within the budget,” harbormaster John Crocker said. “It should last a long time.” In addition to a new concrete ramp, the landing sports a new dock and parking area. Crocker noted the pilings supporting the dock are “green-heart pilings” that cost about $3,000 a piece and should last 60 to 80 years.

The project was funded with a large grant from the Seaport Economic Council and a mooring fee contribution from the Town of Tisbury.

“Now all we need to do is duplicate that success at Owen Park,” Crocker said.