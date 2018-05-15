Police arrest ‘slalom pattern’ motorist

Oak Bluffs police charged a 26-year-old Winthrop man with drinking and driving and failure to stop for police after a chase on Beach Road that crossed into Edgartown. At about 1 am Sunday morning, Oak Bluffs police officer James Hagerty responded to a report of an erratic operator on Sea View Avenue who almost hit another motorist head on. Hagerty eventually observed a Honda Accord traveling in the direction of his cruiser in a “slalom pattern” that “was crossing both the yellow line and white fog line,” a report states. Hagerty gave chase and near the big bridge on Beach Road the Accord slowed, put on its right blinker as if to pull over but then accelerated, the report states. The Accord crossed the bridge and did the same maneuver again and Hagerty notified Edgartown Police the car was headed their way, the report states. Hagerty noted in the report “it continued to weave in a slalom pattern, coming within feet of the wooden guard rail as it crossed the lines multiple times.”

Hagerty and two Edgartown cruisers then hemmed in the Accord and it came to a stop. The operator, Walisson Neves, “could barely stand despite being supported by two officers.” After arrest, Neves was taken to the State Police barracks. Hagerty noted that during the drive, an odor of alcohol allegedly penetrated the Plexiglas barrier.

At the barracks, Neves allegedly refused sobriety tests. He was also charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation. Officers Devin Balboni and Robert Mansfield and Trooper Dave Parent assisted at the barracks.