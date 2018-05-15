Single car accident results in OUI charge

Oak Bluffs Police charged a 44-year-old Vineyard Haven man with drinking and driving and other charges Sunday after they responded to a single car crash on New York Avenue near the sharp bend to Temahigan Avenue.

Marco Rivadeneira was allegedly found in a late model Toyota Avalon that had rammed a guard rail at about 5 pm. He was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital with minor injuries, according to Lt. Tim Williamson. An hour and a half later, Rivadeneira was taken to the State Police barracks and given a Breathalyzer test that indicated he was “over twice the legal limit,” Williamson said.

Rivadeneira was also charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation. The arresting officer was James Hagerty. Trooper Dave Parent and Officer Damien Harris assisted at the scene.