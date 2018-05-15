SSA making Woods Hole repairs, expect delays

The Steamship Authority issued an alert Tuesday stating that repairs are currently being done to the turning dolphin on the north side of the Woods Hole Terminal’s Slip 1. Repairs are expected to last the next few days. Until then, ferries docking in Woods Hole will be able to use only one slip, which will result in some of the arrivals and departures of the freight boat to and from Woods Hole being delayed by up to 15 minutes from its published schedule. “We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause,” the alert states.