Vineyard swimmers excel at US Masters Spring Nationals

Rainy Goodale and Jonathan Chatinover represented the Martha’s Vineyard Masters team and joined a contingent of 36 swimmers representing New England Masters among the record 2378 people gathered at the US Masters Spring National Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana (May 10-13). The meet was held at the IU Natatorium, home to multiple US Olympic qualifying meets.

Rainy placed in all of her breaststroke events. She finished 4th in the 50 breaststroke (34.43) on Friday, took 5th in the 200 breaststroke (2:44.89) on Saturday and was 6th in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.58) on Sunday. She also swam the 50 fly, finishing in 11th. She swam on the Mixed (two men, two women) 45 and over Freestyle Relay, but the relay was disqualified. She swam breaststroke on a Mixed 200 Medley relay that finished 25th. Her fastest split (33.28) was on the women’s 35 and over 200 medley relay, which finished 6th.

Attending his first Nationals meet ever, Jon placed 9th in the 1000 yard freestyle (13:17.20). He followed that with a 12th place in the 400 Individual Medley and a 15th place in the 200 butterfly. He also swam on a 55 and over Mixed 200 Freestyle Relay, leading off in 26.55, his best ever Masters time. The relay placed 18th.

Rainy is the head coach for the Martha’s Vineyard YMCA Makos and Masters swim teams. Jonathan is the head coach of the High School boys and girls swim teams.