Art Exhibit & Reception: “The Faithful Eye” by Lynn Hoeft

On Saturday, June 2nd from 3:30-5pm, all are invited to an art reception at the West Tisbury Library to honor the work of Island artist Lynn Hoeft. Lynn’s exhibit, titled “The Faithful Eye” features paintings of flowers, leaves, and objects from a bird’s eye view and colored pencil drawings focusing on a narrowed-down landscape of the natural world. This exhibit will be displayed in the library’s Community Room throughout the month of June. The reception is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

A lifelong painter, Lynn Hoeft has been on the Vineyard since 1971, with brief stints away in California, New York, and Vermont. Lynn’s watercolors frequently include shells, stones and other bits and pieces from the beach. She sometimes adds lace patterns, historic photographs, kitchen tools and game pieces, along with leaves, seeds and berries. Whether she’s walking around town, through the woods or at the beach, Lynn is always on the lookout for moss, shells and feathers to add to her next painting.