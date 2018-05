Ben Moore, 83, a beloved Island architect and community leader, died at about 9 pm Thursday, May 10, 2018, in his West Tisbury home, with his wife Paddy Moore by his side, and three generations of his family surrounding him.

Private services are planned for Saturday, June 30, and a public celebration of his life of service to the community will be held in September at the Ag Hall in West Tisbury.

A full obituary will follow in another edition of this paper.