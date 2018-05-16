Book talk: ‘This Bright Beauty’

The West Tisbury library is hosting a book talk on Saturday, May 26, with Island author Emily Cavanagh. The discussion begins at 4 pm; Cavanagh will read an excerpt from her latest novel, “This Bright Beauty,” and invite community discussion.

Cavanagh is an English teacher at the Martha’s Vineyard Charter School, and her work has been published in Red Rock Review, Gain Magazine, the Vineyard Gazette, and Martha’s Vineyard Arts and Ideas.

“This Bright Beauty” is about two identical twins, whose similarities end there. Franci has always been the stable one, while Lottie battles the challenges of mental illness. After years of taking care of her sister, Franci moves across the country, only to be pulled back. She discovers secrets about her sister, hidden since childhood.

Cavanagh is also the author of “The Bloom Girls,” which was published last year. Refreshments will be served, and the event is free and open to the public.

For more information about this event, please call the library at 508-693-3366 or email olarsen@clamsnet.org.